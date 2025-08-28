IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Stake Boosted by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $640.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.03 and its 200-day moving average is $497.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

