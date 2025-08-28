HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.88 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.90). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 226 ($3.05), with a volume of 58,851 shares trading hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.9%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.76.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).
