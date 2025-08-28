HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.88 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.90). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 226 ($3.05), with a volume of 58,851 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are among the first global-focused novel drug discovery companies in China. Over the past two decades, we have established a fully integrated R&D platform with world-class discovery and development capabilities. Since inception, we have focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with our first three oncology medicines now approved marketed in China, the first of which is also marketed in the U.S.

We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.