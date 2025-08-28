Huber Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $149,451,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $194.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

