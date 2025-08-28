Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of C&F Financial Corporation $CFFI

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of C&F Financial worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $71.70 on Thursday. C&F Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $85,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,542. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

