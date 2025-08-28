Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 76,116 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,116 shares during the period. Tetra Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Tetra Technologies worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tetra Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.