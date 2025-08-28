Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AES by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AES by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,301,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AES by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 452,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,007,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

