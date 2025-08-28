Huber Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,200 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 263.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $182.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.41. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,827.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,526 shares of company stock worth $3,616,769 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

