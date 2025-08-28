Huber Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. $WTI

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808,234 shares during the period. W&T Offshore comprises approximately 2.0% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 48,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

