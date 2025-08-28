Huber Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after acquiring an additional 743,202 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

