Hillenbrand Inc $HI Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after buying an additional 111,953 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 224.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after buying an additional 1,502,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Hillenbrand Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

