HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 98,892 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,892 shares during the period. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for 1.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

