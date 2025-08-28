HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 8,796 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 7.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Ventas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of VTR opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,966 shares of company stock worth $19,088,654. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

