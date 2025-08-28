Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV $PLMKU

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV makes up approximately 1.3% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter valued at $2,343,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Stock Down 0.1%

PLMKU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Plum Acquisition Corp, IV

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp, IV (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.