Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV $PLMKU

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV makes up approximately 1.3% of Heights Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter valued at $2,343,000.
Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Stock Down 0.1%
PLMKU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Plum Acquisition Corp, IV
We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plum Acquisition Corp, IV
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp, IV (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.