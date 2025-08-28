Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Genelux Corporation $GNLX

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 238,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genelux by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Genelux Stock Down 4.0%
Genelux stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Genelux Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.32.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
