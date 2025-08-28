Head to Head Comparison: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and QXO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $67.68 million 0.00 -$67.78 million ($7.65) 0.00 QXO $1.95 billion 7.23 -$1.07 million ($0.21) -99.56

Analyst Ratings

QXO has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and QXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00 QXO 0 0 9 3 3.25

QXO has a consensus price target of $34.22, suggesting a potential upside of 63.69%. Given QXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QXO is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82% QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QXO beats NantHealth on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

