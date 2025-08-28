Head to Head Analysis: Brand House Collective (TBHC) and The Competition

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Brand House Collective to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brand House Collective and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million -$23.13 million -0.91 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.81 billion $2.36 billion 19.09

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brand House Collective’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.20% 27.11% 8.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brand House Collective and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 174 1335 2062 38 2.54

Brand House Collective currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.62%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Brand House Collective rivals beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

