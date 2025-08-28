HAP Trading LLC Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

HAP Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,278,730 shares of company stock worth $540,242,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $251.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.61 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

