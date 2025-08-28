HAP Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 1,951.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viasat by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of VSAT opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. Viasat Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

