Hanover Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Hanover Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,543 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 382,653 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,539,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,751,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

