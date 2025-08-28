Hanover Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

