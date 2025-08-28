Hanover Advisors Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $132.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

