Hanover Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Hanover Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

