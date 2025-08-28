Guy Melamed Sells 10,400 Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $619,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,853,596.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Melamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $2,464,932.60.

On Friday, August 1st, Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,859,083.90.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 529,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

