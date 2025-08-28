Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.20 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 183.40 ($2.48). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.44), with a volume of 414,565 shares trading hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £513.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.20.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

