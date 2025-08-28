Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.12 Million Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5%

Fastenal stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

