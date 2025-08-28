Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,602 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.59 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

