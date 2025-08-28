Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

