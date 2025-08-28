Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF $GK

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.84% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Price Performance

GK opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

