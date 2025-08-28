Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 1.82% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $513.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

