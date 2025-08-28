Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.97 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

