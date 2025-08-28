Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 3,029 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ON were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ON by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON by 695.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 131,054 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ON by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

ON Trading Up 0.0%

ON stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

