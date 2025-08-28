Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 17,554 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.