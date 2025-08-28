Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 305.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 103.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

