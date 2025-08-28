Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

GTES stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gates Industrial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 782,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 61,308 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

