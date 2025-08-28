Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.