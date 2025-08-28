Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,666 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.39 and its 200 day moving average is $427.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.37.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

