Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $393.37 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

