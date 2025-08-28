FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.52. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,881 shares trading hands.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

