Frontline (FRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, August 29th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $328.7090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Frontline has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Frontline Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
