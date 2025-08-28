Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.40.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.40%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,466.00. Also, Senior Officer Susan Nagy purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,174.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $559,334. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.