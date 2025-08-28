Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.40.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,466.00. Also, Senior Officer Susan Nagy purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,174.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $559,334. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

