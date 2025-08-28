Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $330,000 in State Street Corporation $STT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4,090.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 257,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in State Street by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

