Fortive Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fortive by 51.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,173,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273,242 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 22.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,157,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.