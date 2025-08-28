Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 104.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 745,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,982 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 290,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 178,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

