FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,077 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $42.72 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -194.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

