First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $10.81. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,231 shares.

First Us Bancsh Stock Down 6.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts:

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.