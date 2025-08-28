First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 417,113 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after buying an additional 391,525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,057,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

