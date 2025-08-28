Financial Survey: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) vs. Yirendai (NYSE:YRD)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online 0.31% 0.36% 0.22% Yirendai 21.07% 13.42% 9.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yirendai 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yatra Online and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yatra Online currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Yirendai.

Risk & Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Yirendai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.93 -$1.25 million $0.01 140.00 Yirendai $6.14 billion 0.08 $216.77 million $2.06 2.85

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Yatra Online. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Yirendai

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

