Financial Survey: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) vs. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Bridgeline Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.93 -$1.25 million $0.01 140.00 Bridgeline Digital $15.36 million 1.06 -$1.96 million ($0.27) -5.00

Yatra Online has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online 0.31% 0.36% 0.22% Bridgeline Digital -16.81% -25.79% -16.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yatra Online and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Bridgeline Digital has a consensus target price of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 242.22%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yatra Online beats Bridgeline Digital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.