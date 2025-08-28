Financial Review: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) & Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sleep Number and Virco Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00 Virco Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sleep Number presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.46%. Virco Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.53%. Given Virco Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virco Manufacturing is more favorable than Sleep Number.

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and Virco Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number -2.72% N/A -4.65% Virco Manufacturing 7.99% 17.61% 9.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sleep Number and Virco Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.14 -$20.33 million ($1.82) -5.83 Virco Manufacturing $266.24 million 0.51 $21.64 million $1.26 6.87

Virco Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virco Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virco Manufacturing beats Sleep Number on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Virco Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.