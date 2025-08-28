Financial Contrast: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) vs. Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 24.19% 10.79% 1.40% Suruga Bank 19.87% 7.07% 0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suruga Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Suruga Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $105.96 million 2.49 $24.28 million $3.40 9.81 Suruga Bank $598.19 million 2.64 $133.17 million $6.79 11.78

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Timberland Bancorp. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suruga Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans, automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans; and commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.